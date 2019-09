Why is it, though, that something as humdrum as routine is essential for coaxing out something as intangible as creativity? “Routine allows us to stay focused and motivated – even if you might not feel that you are in the mood to be creative and imaginative, settling into a familiar working routine can help your mind get in a state of ‘flow’ and stimulate your brain to produce new ideas,” says David Brudö, the cofounder of personal development and mental wellbeing app Remente . In other words, if you carve out time for your creativity and respect it, sooner or later you’ll find your groove.