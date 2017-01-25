How Do You Know Which Therapy Is Best For You?

When it comes to tackling mental health problems, or even just easing yourself through life's rough patches, we've all heard the saying "A problem shared is a problem halved." Of course, it's not always quite that simple, but talking therapies can be a really effective way of working things through.
There's a pretty wide range of options out there, with varying levels of availability and waiting times, depending on your area and ability to pay. But, particularly when you’re feeling vulnerable, the overwhelming abundance of mental health terms can be confusing to try and navigate. Do you need counselling or psychotherapy? A psychologist or a psychiatrist? It's a lot to unpick – so here's a breakdown of some of the different therapies available to help you out.
If you need help urgently call The Samaritans free on 116 123.
If you need help urgently call The Samaritans free on 116 123.