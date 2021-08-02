Ideals are vexing — on the one hand, just having, let alone achieving them can make you feel powerful and in control, which can help keep your head above water during, for example, a pandemic. On the other hand, they often embody society's sickest obsessions — thinness, whiteness, ability, wealth. This makes ideals a silly thing to pursue during a pandemic. But the absurdity of ideals is what makes them such a human thing. In Trick Mirror, Tolentino wrote that the complicated thing about an ideal womanhood is that “the ideal woman always believes she came up with herself on her own.” But the concept of originality is also an ideal, nobody is an isolated creation. We are porous beings, enmeshed in a network of our own kind, — dreaming, imagining, aspiring. That Girl is a reminder that so much of building ourselves starts with seeing and mimicking others. Being alive is about looking around and choosing to mimic the best of what we see. Ideally, we’ll always stop and think about what it really means to be our “best” selves. For some people, at least right now, That Girl is also The Best.