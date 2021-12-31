Eco-Conscious Scrolls: Sustainable Aussie Tiktok Users To Learn From

We're always looking for justification for our obnoxiously high TikTok scroll times. In amongst the chaotic memes and dances, there's a plethora of helpful information available at the tip of your fingers, from beauty hacks to book hacks.
In the face of a looming climate crisis, we're trying to turn our climate anxiety into something more productive. There are, thankfully, many Australians who are willing to share their sustainability expertise with us. While knuckling down and researching about the environment and can be tedious work, watching TikTok videos that are at most three minutes is anything but.
Here, we've compiled a list of Australians from various walks of life who are fighting the climate fight in their own way, whether that's through sharing vegan meals, their garden horticulture, or upcycled garments.
Lottie Dalziel
Sydney-based Lottie Dalziel is on a mission to empower and educate fellow Aussies on the misconceptions of sustainability. As the founder of Banish, an eco-friendly and plastic-free store, she's well-versed in the products that will help green up your day-to-day living, as well as the intricacies of recycling.
Bren AKA GG The Garden Girl
@ggthegardengirl This gardening practice of blanching can also be done on celery, but the technique is slightly different . #LearnOnTikTok #plants #TikTokPartner #ggthegardengirl #garden ♬ original sound - Bren 🌱Come garden with me !
For a dose of chirpy produce content, look no further than Bren, owner of @ggthegardengirl. Living on Dharawal Country in NSW, Bren takes her eager 456,000+ TikTok followers on her journey of sustainable cottage gardening. Her horticulture skills are matched by her bubbly and effervescent nature, inspiring others to dig into their own backyard.
Noah Johnson AKA One Of One Archive
@oneofonearchive Upcycled Coffee bags to Jacket 🤷🏽♂️ #fashion #sustainablefashion #fyp ♬ Days of Wine and Roses - Album Version - Wes Montgomery
With over three million views, Noah Johnson's video taking viewers through the process of upcycling unwanted coffee bags into utilitarian-style jackets (lined with blankets) has put the Hobart-based creator in front of global eyes. His label, ONEOFONE Archive, is a hand-crafted label that only uses upcycled and secondhand fabrics. Jackets aren't his only medium, though — check out what magic he spins with denim and a dress.
Dr Anita Vandyke
For Dr Anita Vandyke, living sustainably isn't rocket science. She would know — she's a literal rocket scientist, doctor, and bestselling author. From her Sydney home, Anita shares her ultra handy and informative tips on living more ethically, from making the most out of food waste to making your dental routine zero waste.
Elijah Douglas
@yawin14 Help me make my content better #aboriginaltiktok #aboriginal #fyp #wangula #foryoupage #bushlife #bushtucker ♬ original sound - ElijahDouglas97
Waanyi Gangalidda Garawa man Elijah Douglas takes to TikTok to share what First Nations cultivation looks like on Country. His accounts of bush life serve as a reminder of how rich our nature is — learn which grass can be used as string, what plant can kill fish, and the multiuse of lily pads.
Laura Wells
@iamlaurawells Octopus penis facts #weirdanimals #eggplant #nature ♬ Stuck in the Middle - Tai Verdes
Laura Wells is a busy woman — you might've seen her on Survivor, or seen her work as an environmentalist, presenter, or model. The outspoken role model holds degrees in both Biology and Law, and is adamant about using her platform for good. Whether she's chatting about wacky creatures or condemning Scotty from marketing's coal obession, she does it with cheek and ease.
Faye De Lanty
@fayedelanty 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍 𝐟𝐫𝗼𝗺 @salvosstores online 🛒♻️ #haulternative #thriftstylist #ecochic #savetheearthplease #designerbrandsforless ♬ SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY - Remix - Amaarae & Kali Uchis
Thrift stylist Faye De Lanty really knows how to piece together an outfit from secondhand goods. The Sydney-based creative prides herself on her ability to find and curate quality preloved goods and has an eye for luxury designer pieces as well.
Sarah Brown AKA Melbourne's Vegan
A plant-based diet can feel intimidating, but Melbourne-based Sarah Brown is here to inspire you to try out some vegan recipes at home. From her take on Emily Mariko's viral salmon rice bowl to a festive Christmas feast, Sarah's calming videos are spruiked with AMSR and will have you racing to the kitchen.
Molly Farai
@mollyfarai Repeat after me: the environment is only one pillar of sustainability ✨ #sustainablefashion #fyp #humanrights ♬ Solar Power - Lorde
Sustainability educator and content creator Molly Farai serves their sustainability messages with a side of sass. Her content is centred around intersectional environmentalism that cares for the welfare of garment workers, as well as the environment. Learn about ethical fashion, travel, and even pet care from her.