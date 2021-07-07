At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Is there anything better than a recipe with a short shopping list? Nope! Saves on going outside? Check! Easy to make at home? Check! Kind on the purse strings? Check! We'll need them more than ever as we head into the thick of winter and battle the ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions.
Katy Beskow, a vegan cookery tutor and authour is here to help you with that. Her previous three books were all about vegan recipes that take just 15 minutes and her new book, Five Ingredient Vegan, is made up of similarly easy concoctions but this time with only five ingredients each – meaning you don't need to go overboard at the shops. Also, none of those five ingredients is nigh on impossible-to-find seitan.
P.S. For those of you who might look at some of these recipes and go "Hm, actually there are more than five ingredients here," the extras are only ever oil, salt and pepper, and if you don't have those in your cupboards already then quite frankly we need to have a word.