Breakfast is Brisbane’s Roman Empire: where to eat it, what we’re eating, and when we’re next breaking the fast consumes the minds of locals. What can I say? We’re morning people. The sun rising before 6 am year-round likely has something to do with it, but it’s also (I like to think) because the city has more coffee shops than pubs; a sprawling network of cafes and espresso bars dedicated to caffeinated beverages.
And it’s not all poached eggs on sourdough, either; Brisbanites have a diverse, and discerning, palette — the depth and breadth for breakfast foods know no limitations. So, set the alarm, and block out your morning; here's where to get the best breakfasts in Brisbane.