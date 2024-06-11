Street View: What People Are Wearing In The West End, Brisbane

Welcome to Street View, a series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
In this instalment of Street View, we tasked photographer Caytlan Koljndrekaj with spotting the best street style in Brisbane's West End.
When people describe Brisbane's West End, words like 'eclectic' and 'quirky' are often used. With great coffee spots, bars and breweries, and a popular farmers' market that boasts 150 stalls — it's an area that attracts Brisbane's most discerning shoppers and merrymakers alike.
But it's the area's tendency towards op-shops and vintage stores that appears to have had the biggest impact on the street style spotted on a weekend in May. It's clear that West End locals love to support local brands and sellers, with thrifted goodies and small designers championed in outfits that favour layering, clashing prints, and classic combinations (think denim co-ords with black boots).
We love the way Brisbane's residents are embracing a softer slide into winter fashion to suit the milder climate. Keep on scrolling to see the best street style we spotted in the West End.