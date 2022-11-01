Brunch is the best meal of the weekend. Forget fancy dinners — we’ll even go as far to say: step aside, long lunches. There is simply no better meal than a late morning meal that’s not quite breakfast, not quite lunch.
Rules go out the window with brunch. Want to drink wine with your pancakes? Totally acceptable! (If that's your thing, you might want to check out our guide to the best bottomless brunch in Sydney). Feel like pulled beef? You can add that to your eggs on toast, no worries.
It’s no secret that Sydney loves a brunch, possibly more than any other capital city in Australia. With our plentiful beaches and parks, we are very much morning people in the NSW capital, and that means chowing down on brekkie favourites at 11am is borderline mandatory here (probably after a morning swim or a long, leisurely walk).
With so many brunch spots to choose from, it can be overwhelming if you’re just visiting. Or maybe you just want to find a few new local gems. Either way, click through for our top brunch cafes and restaurants in Sydney right now.