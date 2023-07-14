ADVERTISEMENT
Whether there's a special occasion you want to celebrate, you have a date you want to impress or you're just in the mood to treat yourself to a more refined culinary experience, Sydney's fine dining scene is regarded as having some of the best chefs and best menus you can find in Australia.
Given our privileged geographic positioning, Sydney's fine dining scene often comes with coastal influence — and some of the best seafood you'll ever have can be found at the tables of Sydney's most awarded restaurants.
At the same time, being such a multicultural city, you can taste the flavours of fine dining from all across the world, ranging from Paris to Tokyo and Athens to Colombo without ever leaving Sydney's shores.
Even if fine dining isn't something you can indulge in regularly, you never know when there'll be a reason to celebrate with opulence. Ahead, we've listed 17 of the most decadent fine dining restaurants in Sydney. Go with a heavy wallet and an empty stomach, and experience the most luxurious culinary delights our city has to offer.