Finding Out I’m Coeliac Means Longing For The Foods I’ve Lost

While diagnosis brought on initial relief in that she finally knew what was “wrong” in her body, she remembers the night before her gastroscopy (a test using a tube and camera to check inside your throat, food pipe and stomach), she decided to eat a doughnut and chocolate for the last time. “As it sunk in, I felt like I was missing out and that made me upset and angry,” she says. “I feel like I’m a lot more aware of food now — I know far more than I’d ever want to. I can also feel ‘othered’ when I’m with friends and I can’t enjoy the same foods as them, or like I’m being awkward when I ask to be accommodated. Gluten-free alternatives are better than they were, but I do think about how much nicer certain things would taste if I could have the ‘real’ versions.”