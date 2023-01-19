15 Of The Best Bottomless Brunches Across Melbourne

Never has there been a better match in heaven than tasty food and unlimited drinks. Bottomless brunches are at the heart of birthday celebrations, catchups and "just because" activities, especially on the weekend.
Melbourne is known for its sophisticated food scene, so it only makes sense that the city boasts a plethora of bottomless brunch options of all cuisines — think Mexican, East Asian and Sri Lankan alongside traditional brunch fodder. Because don't get us wrong, we love our little brunch treats, but shaking things up also means that we can try a new option every weekend.
So what are you waiting for? It's time to hit up the group chat, rally the troops and make a reservation. Ahead, here are 15 of the best bottomless brunch options in Melbourne. (Sydneysiders, we have heaps of bottomless brunch options for you, too!)