As Brisbane continues to step out of Sydney and Melbourne’s culinary shadow, the city’s slew of world-class restaurants has reimagined dining in the city and the suburbs. With eateries opening across the city at an unfathomable rate and a welcomed resurgence of late-night dining options, Brisbane’s restaurant scene is all grown up.
Brisbane’s best restaurants are a dizzying mix of old and new; ones with a waitlist, and the ones you just keep returning to — here are the best restaurants in Brisbane worthy of your hard-earned cash.
