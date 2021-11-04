What My Immigrant Parents’ London Restaurant Means To Me

When Saima fell ill, my other sisters and I stepped into the managerial jobs at the cafe. We relaunched after offering a takeaway-only service during lockdown, breathing fresh energy into the space and continuing to honour the causes close to our family by using the cafe space to support various charity partners. My mum’s cooking is still at the centre of everything — her kadu channa has healing properties. My sisters and I have a running joke that our mum’s great in a commercial kitchen because Desi mothers are used to cooking way more than anyone could actually eat. It’s so exciting to see other people love the food we ate at home, especially because growing up it was something I felt self-conscious about. Saima was always so proud of being Pakistani, and of our food. She never hid it in the way my sisters and I might have wanted to as children — she saw it as a way our mum showed her love for us.