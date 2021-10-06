Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
+More
United Kingdom
Switch To
United States
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Having a second — or third — culture can be complicated. It can also be a blessing. That’s why we launched Second Gen, a series celebrating the gifts, even the bittersweet ones, passed down from our parents, communities, and cultures.
Second Gen
6 Women On The Pressure Of Being The Eldest Kid Of Immigrants
Jacqueline Delgad...
6 Oct 2021
Second Gen
“I’m Always Carrying My History”: Second Gen Women On The ...
Andreea Muscurel
18 Aug 2021
Living
Helping Family Was Hurting My Bank Account. Here’s How I Found The Right Balance...
Parween Mander
27 Jul 2021
Second Gen
How I Celebrate My Indian Culture Alongside My Alternative Beauty...
I always imagined I’d be well equipped for my 20s: partying, meeting new people, travelling, the works. I’m slowly learning that not knowing what the h
by
Yasmine Summan
Second Gen
I Hated When My Immigrant Parents Called Me A Full Canadian — But...
My parents arrived in Canada from Pakistan in the 1970s. They were part of the “please-and-thank-you” generation, swallowing their pride when getting p
by
Sadiya Ansari
Asian American
Asians Moved Back Home En Masse: Then, Something Beautiful Happened
“I honestly didn't expect to love it as much as I did.”
by
Katherine Singh
Advertisement