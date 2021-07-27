Helping Family Was Hurting My Bank Account. Here’s How I Found The Right Balance

Adding to this source of guilt for me was that in South Asian culture, it’s normal for young adults to live at home until they’re married. Financially, this is an opportunity to save our money, but it can also give our families leverage to declare that the money we’re saving isn’t for anything important yet, and therefore we can afford to lend it. But I found lending to random family members in particular was emotionally draining, especially since I rarely saw the money returned. And as bigger expenses like a wedding and home came into view, I realised I’d given away thousands of dollars over the years I would never see again. Helping my parents out was not the issue — it was the resentment I felt towards the extended family who asked for money — whether it was $50 (£28) or $500 (£288). So, I decided to set some boundaries.