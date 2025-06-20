Money Diary: A Wedding Cake Designer On £0

7 a.m. — L wakes me to take her to the toilet then we both get in bed. She plays on her tablet and I pick up my phone and check my notifications. I reply to a couple on Vinted, a cheeky offer on our Tiba & Marl changing bag. I send a counteroffer but no response. I also message about a wedding dress I've bought (we're not engaged yet but we are actively wedding planning). G must have fallen asleep in front of the TV as he's not in our bed.



8 a.m. — I check flight prices for Zagreb. £241 for the three of us, but I still need to look at our budget before deciding. My friend has invited us to visit as she lives over there.



9 a.m. — We're all up. G sorts out his and L's breakfast and I put on a R&B Spotify playlist from the 90s for the vibes. Jodeci, D'Angelo, Angie Stone — perfect. Light some palo santo. Check the fridge, do a little tidy up in there and make a mental note of what needs using first. Make my breakfast — Greek yogurt, granola, and a Rooibos tea. G goes to the gym.



10:15 a.m. — Try and get ahead on the week with some meal prep — a Spice Tailor Biryani and a simple pasta dish as two lunch dishes. Soak some kidney beans and black beans for spicy bean burgers. Make a cake with L.



12 p.m. — My partner is back and he got some bits from Tesco. I didn't finish my tea and it's now cold. Dish up some pasta for L and G for lunch.



1:40 p.m. — After faffing, cleaning and tidying the house, L insists we make icing for the cakes — lemon icing and sprinkles. L and I then sit and eat cake and they're better than the last time we made them. G has vacuumed the house top to bottom.



2 p.m. — We're all out in the garden, sowing some seeds for flowers and having a good tidy up. The kids from next door come and play with L. Just as we're packing up to go in, my fiancé proposes. Totally out of the blue! The ring is beautiful, I'm shocked and I'm messy but ecstatic! Make a few calls and send some messages, a trickle of replies throughout the evening.



7 p.m. — We eat dinner and have some cake together. Speak to family and friends about the proposal.



8 p.m. — We all get ready for bed.



9 p.m. — In bed with a bottle of champagne. I'd been waiting for years to open this Laurent-Perrier champagne. Sit chatting for a while, taking champagne and ring pics and discussing wedding plans: we've already decided on a destination wedding and picked a venue, but haven't booked anything yet. Bit of Netflix and chill.



12 a.m. — Fall asleep.