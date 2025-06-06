Money Diary: An Implementation Consultant On £52,500

Housing costs: This may be an unconventional approach, but Z covers the vast majority of household bills with his salary, and we use mine for everything else. So ‘on paper’, I don’t pay anything towards the mortgage.

Loan payments: £206 towards my student loan. Currently have around £2,000 on a credit card which was used to book flights for our summer holiday.

Savings?: Because Z covers most bills, I am in control of our savings. It works better this way because I’m naturally more of a saver than him. We have just over £6k in an ISA and £1,500 spread across various Chase accounts. I also use Plum, which has been incredible as it builds up a nice little pot which you genuinely don’t notice leaving your account. There’s currently £350 in there, which I’ll probably put towards car hire for our summer holiday.

Utilities: Again, most covered by Z, but I pay the council tax which has just gone up to £283.

Pension? 4% my contribution and 4% employer. This currently has around £5,000 in, but I also have my teaching pension. I’m not able to touch this until retirement, but current calculations say I’ll be entitled to around £8,000 per year.

All other monthly payments: £359 car lease, £10 oven insurance, £22 children’s ISAs, £25 B’s football membership, £25 A’s netball membership, £25 A’s netball match subs, £50ish A’s school lunches (B is free), £85 swimming lessons, £354 to Z to cover his car payment. Subscriptions: £12.99 Disney+, £2.99 Apple storage.