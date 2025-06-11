Money Diary: A Literary Agency Assistant On £31,000

This week: "I’m a 31-year-old woman living in South London and I’m one of the assistants at a literary agency, so I do general administration and manuscript reading. I also write plays, which I’m very serious about, though I am not paid to do that. I live with my male partner, B, who works in recruitment, along with our beloved cat, D, in a cottage-style two-bedroom house, which we moved into last year. It was expensive to move and we’re currently on a tighter budget and don’t eat out, for instance, that often. I’m neurodivergent and chronically ill, so I do experience overwhelm and fatigue. My approach to money is very much the saver mentality, but I’m trying to learn to treat myself more. My Money Diary week is quite special because B and I are having our civil partnership at the end of the week. It’s a low-key, affordable ceremony with only eight guests. We’ve been together for 14 years and while B was always more maritally inclined, I’ve always been really baffled by the idea that you are more together because you’ve undergone a ceremony and received a certificate. I find weddings really noisy and overwhelming and dislike the politics around them re: who is invited, family members trying to control it, etc. The idea of spending lots money on one day particularly doesn’t resonate with me. I’m bisexual, so I don’t see myself as part of heterosexual society and big heterosexual weddings where you gain status by getting married are a huge part of that in my mind. I agreed to the civil partnership ultimately because we would like legal rights, but I didn’t want to get married and become a wife. Luckily, I don’t have many particular expectations for the day and I’m much more excited about our honeymoon. It’ll certainly be an experience, whatever it is!"