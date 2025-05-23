Money Diary: A Hospitality Worker On £360 A Week In Melbourne

2:30 a.m. — Pretty average level of busy-ness for a Thursday night. I genuinely really enjoy the job and the place I work. I’m someone who never thought I could work a bar job because I thought the hours or the environment would be too much (I’ve been sober for two years) but I’ve been having a great time. Other than a Friday and Saturday night there is only one member of staff on a time so I’m left to my own devices/to my own thoughts a lot of the time and have ample opportunity for chatting to the regulars, the girls and/or observing the general goings on. I’d never been to a strip club before I started this job but I’m now so keen to go to more, both here and back home, just to see for myself what the differences are (the British girls have told me that they’re stark). Have one customer interaction that wasn’t particularly enjoyable tonight (read: racist, sleezy and misogynistic) but it was totally manageable. Finish the night not feeling too knackered and with £65 in tips. My mate who normally gives me a lift home is away so I get an Uber home instead, £9.29.