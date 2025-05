Money Diary: A Hospitality Worker On £360 A Week In Melbourne

This week: "I wrote my first money diary in 2020 when I was living in Edinburgh and still had a couple of years of my undergrad to go. At the time I thought I’d go on to do a master's degree in health psychology. As it turned out, I discovered that sexology existed as a thing and that I could study it if I left the UK and moved to Australia. I’ve been out here for 15 months now and during that time, I've moved from Perth to Melbourne. I knew I was likely to find shifting from a part-time mode of study to a full-time master's challenging but I couldn’t have predicted how much harder things would be thanks to a hefty dose of mental health challenges. I went back to Scotland for Christmas so I could meet and spend time with my baby nephew and there was a good while where I considered not coming back out to Australia and finishing my course remotely. I gave myself a kick up the arse and decided to uproot my life again to move to Melbourne and I am so incredibly glad that I did. I love the city, I’ve got an amazing housemate (+ two dogs) and I’m feeling wayyyyy better (something I’m struggling to trust/am finding disconcerting honestly). I will be finishing my course in the next couple of months and then plan to move back to the UK sometime before August. I have no idea where I’m going to end up or what I’m going to end up doing but I’m so keen to never study ever again and build a more stable life for myself."