Money Diary: An Account Manager On £49,000

This week: "I'm a 38-year-old manager working in a public sector organisation. My organisation has just recently announced that it will be restructuring and that there will be redundancies — stressfully, we don’t yet know which roles are safe and which aren’t, making it impossible to plan next steps. I live in a small town in Scotland with my partner, D. D owns the house we live in, although we split the mortgage. We’ve been renovating the house since we moved in, latterly splitting the renovation costs 50/50. I also own and currently rent out a flat that I bought before I met D. More excitingly, we are getting married in August. Even though we are trying to keep costs down through DIY-ing the wedding as much as possible, we are probably going to go a little over the £10k we had originally budgeted for. "