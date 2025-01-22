Money Diary: A Data Scientist On £160,000

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 33-year-old quantitative analyst for a large financial institution. I got laid off from my last firm, got a really good severance package and pretty much immediately found another role with a significant pay rise. I took three months off between the two jobs. This is my last week being unemployed before my new job starts so I’m making the most of it."
Occupation: Quantitative analyst
Industry: Financial services
Age: 33
Location: London
Salary: £160,000 + bonus
Paycheque amount: £8,000
Number of housemates: Two: my husband, G, and our 17-month-old, S.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £1,680 mortgage, split with my husband who makes the same as I do.
Loan payments: None.
Savings? £130,000 in a stocks and shares ISA and £32,000 in cash savings.
Utilities: £200 gas and electric, £200 council tax, £350 service charge, £1,750 childcare — all split equally with my husband.
Pension? Yes, it's currently £400k and I pay £3k a month into it (I use my bonus to pay into this; my employer also contributes £22k annually on top).
All other monthly payments: £10 phone, £80 therapy, £28 contact lens scheme, £37 gym. Subscriptions: £12 Netflix, £12 Spotify. I also have an annual Wondery subscription, which is £38.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I’m not from the UK and my bachelor's degree (applied mathematics) was free. I came to the UK for my master's (financial engineering) and got loans plus a scholarship from my home country, and my grandparents gave me £18,000 towards it. My degree in total was £40,000.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents were really bad with money, lots of credit card spending. There seemed to be no planning and they really hated spending on anything for me and my sibling but seemed to have endless money to go out partying. It was an unstable home. My grandparents bailed them out several times. I’m the exact opposite and keep an eye on every penny.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I left home at 21 to come to the UK.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
At 22 after I graduated and got my first job in finance. I’ve been entirely responsible for myself since then.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked part-time during my master's for a consultancy firm.
Do you worry about money now?
Not as much anymore. I’ve built up solid savings and my pension, even as it is now, will give me a really good retirement.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Yes, I received £18,000 for my master's from my grandparents.
