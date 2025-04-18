Money Diary: A HR Business Partner On £56,400

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My parents never really discussed finances with us growing up but we had a very typical middle-class upbringing. My parents prioritised certain things such as travel and taking us on enriching holidays over a bigger house or private school (but also because my dad morally objects to a two-tier education). My dad was the main earner and worked mostly as a contractor; when he worked, he earned very well but he wasn’t always in steady employment. My parents are still comfortable and own their house outright but are pretty rubbish at saving for the future, so I suspect they will have to downsize and use that money to fund their retirement.