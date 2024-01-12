As More Women Choose To Live Alone, It’s Time To Question Single Council Tax

Liz Hunter, financial specialist and director at Money Expert, thinks some caution is needed when pushing for a reduction in council tax. “When campaigning for the single person discount for council tax to be increased from 25% to 50%, it’s worth bearing in mind that the council still needs to fund public services and that it’s a tax on the property — not the occupants,” she says. “A single person doesn’t necessarily require only 50% of the services provided, for example, the bins still need taking away and the roads still need maintenance regardless of how many people live in the property. However, they won’t have as much to take away as if there were a couple or family living in the home, so the single person discount is there to alleviate the tax burden slightly, while still funding public services. If this is increased then it could potentially have an impact on the wider community and quality of services provided by the council.”