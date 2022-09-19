12 Women Who Have No Savings Explain Why Their Accounts Are Empty

Earlier this year we ran a story in which 20 women were refreshingly honest about how much money was in their savings accounts and how they got there. While answers ranged from £303.11 to £113,500, we only had one person state their savings as £0.
To us, this didn't feel representative of people's financial positions right now. Not everyone has savings to cushion them, especially in light of a cost of living crisis, waves of redundancies through the pandemic and rising interest rates. So we decided to ask the question again – this time using £0 as the only value allowed.
Ahead, 12 women share why they have no savings right now.