The Young Women Giving Up On The NHS & Going Private

With so much strain already on NHS services, the move of individuals towards private care is absolutely understandable – especially when it comes to conditions affected by the gender health gap . However the development of a two-tier healthcare system will force those who are less well off to wait while those who can afford it pay for tests and treatments. It even has the potential to impact NHS patients as private hospitals often employ NHS doctors who spend their free time in private practice to supplement their income. As Tim Gardner, senior policy fellow at think tank The Health Foundation, told inews : "Staff [numbers] are going to be a critical constraint on the NHS being able to treat more patients and get rid of this backlog. If they are spending more time practicing in the private sector that might be taking away time from the NHS, which may have an impact on people who can’t afford to go private."