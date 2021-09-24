I’ve Had Thrush For 3 Years & No One Cares

My mental health took an enormous knock and I was trapped in a vicious circle of constant paranoia. To make matters worse, each new treatment raised my hopes only to dash them as it failed to keep the thrush permanently at bay. Every twinge in my vagina had me in hysterics and for over a year and a half sex was painful or uncomfortable. My relationship suffered. I felt disgusting, like I had failed to get on top of it, and had to time my sex life around my thrush schedule. Not exactly sexy. Every appointment I was told the same thing over and over again. Stop using tampons. Don’t eat sugar. Wear cotton underwear. Change out of sweaty workout clothes as soon as possible. After my third unsuccessful round of fluconazole, I was sent away from the doctor’s office with nothing. There wasn’t anything else they could do.