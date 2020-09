Vaginismus: I Was Passed From Doctor To Doctor Before Being Diagnosed

Like many juicy stories, this one starts with a hook-up. I was very, very drunk and had gone back to a guy’s house. When he tried to put his penis inside me, it was like my vagina had sealed over. That night I blamed it on the booze but then it kept happening. By the time I ended up in a new relationship a few months later, my vagina hurt whenever I tried to have penetrative sex. It wasn’t like the pain you get from scratches or irritation. It was this horrible burning, like I was forcing open a wound or being stabbed by glass from inside. Penetration became about as pleasurable for me as pressing my hand on a hot hob and trying to hold it there for as long as possible. I’d dread even trying.