Your Vagina’s Fine
Wellness
Let's Stop With The Vagina Shaming Already
by
Kathleen Newman-Bremang
THE LATEST NEWS AND REPORTING ON COSMETIC AND NON-COSMETIC PROCEDURES TARGETED AT WOMEN'S VAGINAS #YOURVAGINASFINE
Women's Health News
The Truth About Restoring Your Vaginal pH
by
Molly Longman
Women's Health News
What Is A 'Blind Vagina' & What Are The Symptoms
by
Natalie Gil
Health News
Could Vaginal Spas Become As Popular As Nail Bars? UK Gynaecologists Hope Not
by
Natalie Gil
Your Vagina's Fine
Please Don't "Treat" Yeast Infections With Apple Cider Vinegar
Erika W. Smith
25 Apr 2019
Your Vagina's Fine
The Irresponsible Vagina "Tightening" Ads That Are All Over Instagram
Natalie Gil
10 Apr 2019
Your Vagina's Fine
Mum Said I Wasn't 'Normal': The Damage Of Vagina Shaming In Childhood
Natalie Gil
27 Mar 2019
Your Vagina's Fine
Your 7 Biggest Vagina Concerns, Answered By Experts
by
Natalie Gil
Your Vagina's Fine
Thousands Of Women Told Us What They Call Their Vaginas & Vulvas ...
by
Natalie Gil
International Women's Day
We Asked 3,670 Women About Their Vaginas – Here's What They Told Us
International Women's Day is an annual chance to celebrate how far women have come in the fight for gender equality, and to take stock of the lengths
by
Natalie Gil
Your Vagina's Fine
The Jamu Stick Promises To 'Exfoliate' Your Vagina But Experts Sa...
There's no shortage of products and treatments promising to be the magical silver bullet to a plethora of vaginal health concerns (which, to clarify,
by
Natalie Gil
Your Vagina's Fine
Clinic Ordered To Remove 'Irresponsible' Ad For Vaginal Rejuvenation
A private cosmetic clinic has been forced to change its “irresponsible” and “misleading” advert for vaginal rejuvenation by the UK&
by
Natalie Gil
Women's Health News
The O-Shot: Vaginal Injections To 'Improve Orgasms' Is A Worrying...
You've probably heard of the “vampire facial” – in which one's own blood is injected back into the face – but you may not have he
by
Natalie Gil
Your Vagina's Fine
Vaginal Scraping Is One Of The Most Extreme Procedures We've Hear...
Mel B recently revealed she had the inside of her vagina “scraped” to remove all traces of her ex husband, Stephen Belafonte. “They scraped t
by
Natalie Gil
Your Vagina's Fine
The Labia Puff: Not Even Our Vaginas Are Safe From Fillers
We know women and girls are concerned with the appearance of their vulva (the external part of the vagina), despite there being no such thing as a “n
by
Natalie Gil
Wellness
8 Facts About Vaginas Everyone Should Know
by
GiGi Engle
News
Don't Put Talcum Powder Anywhere Near Your Vagina
There's no shortage of products and substances that women are encouraged to use to 'improve' their genitals – from essential oils to skin
by
Natalie Gil
Your Vagina's Fine
Vaginal Bleaching Is The Latest 'Trend' Aimed At Making Women Fee...
Women will go far in their quest for the 'perfect' vagina. Cultural pressure and subpar education mean many believe there's something '
by
Natalie Gil
Your Vagina's Fine
Please, For Goop's Sake, Do Not Put Essential Oils In Your Vagina
If you regularly browse the wellness pages of the internet, it's likely you'll have come across more than a few mentions of essential oils. Essen
by
Jess Commons
Your Vagina's Fine
"Winter Vagina Is Coming": The Latest Ridiculous Health Claim To ...
Women may once have been content with letting their private parts do their own thing from January through to December, but in 2018 the concept of the seaso
by
Natalie Gil
Body
I “Detoxed” My Vagina And This Is What Happened
For the uninitiated, vaginal detox beads claim to fix lots of different ailments such as bagginess, heavy periods, bacterial vaginosis, hot flushes, as wel
by
Helen Nianias
Your Vagina's Fine
What One Doctor Learned From Measuring 650 Women's Vulva
There's an odd contradiction at play when it comes to vaginas: on the one hand, you can't watch porn without being confronted with doll-like vulv
by
Natalie Gil
Wellness
4 Women Who Were 'Vagina Shamed' On How It's Shaped Their Lives
by
Natalie Gil
News
I Tried To Get 'Vaginal Rejuvenation' & Here's What Happened
Late in July, the US Food and Drug Administration, the government body responsible for protecting public health in America, issued a warning against device
by
Natalie Gil
Beauty
Huda Beauty Under Fire For Telling Women How To Lighten Their Vag...
Huda Beauty is celebrated for vibrant eyeshadow palettes, which are a cult favourite among beauty bloggers and makeup artists, but the makeup brand has gon
by
Natalie Gil
Health News
How Well Do You Really Know Your Vagina
We Brits are known for being a bit prudish and often, our health suffers because of it. According to a survey by Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, around 3,000
by
Tabi Jackson Gee
Health News
This Website Answers The Question "Is My Vulva Normal
In a world where girls as young as nine are seeking surgery to change the appearance of their vaginas, and cosmetic surgery companies are flogging “B
by
Natalie Gil
Body
Reminder: Vicks VapoRub Does Not Belong In Your Vagina
We can now add VapoRub to the list of unusual and completely unnecessary things people are doing to their vaginas. Some people in online forums say they&#x
by
Suzannah Weiss
Health News
Women Are Now Putting Glitter In Their Vaginas And Doctors Are Co...
Women are routinely told there’s something wrong with the natural, healthy way our vaginas work. While Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is arguably most responsi
by
Natalie Gil
Wellness
Girls Under 10 Are Now Asking For Vagina Surgery
Young girls are increasingly seeking surgery on their vaginas – known as labiaplasty – because of concerns over how they look. In some cases, girls as
by
Natalie Gil