While a small number of clinics do provide citations and links to scientific research on their websites, the studies are generally very limited and have been deemed insufficient by the experts we spoke to. "They’re very small studies," said Professor Joyce Harper, director of education and head of the Reproductive Health Department at UCL’s Institute for Women's Health, who has looked at some of the research with Refinery29 UK. "What you need for any of these treatments is a randomised control study where one group of women with the symptom has the treatment, one set of women doesn’t have the treatment and they get followed for one or two years and then we see if the group that had the treatment has a benefit from that treatment. These high quality studies have not been done," she told us. "Women should not be undergoing a clinical treatment like this and paying thousands. To be totally honest, it would be insane for women to undergo this without proper medical advice from their GP or gynaecologist to confirm that this is really the treatment for them. But they must be aware that it is absolutely still under-researched."