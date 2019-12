As part of the investigation, I visited Owen at AtOM in west London. He told me that he was glad that illegal diazepam was getting press coverage because, until now, it has generally been overlooked despite the fact that the number of related deaths recorded in Scotland has been steadily rising since 2015 . In part, he thinks this is because Xanax (which is also a benzodiazepine) is so heavily associated with a particular genre of rap music. Parents feared their children were listening to rappers promoting the drug and fuelled panic; diazepam, meanwhile, has been around longer and is more familiar, and has therefore slipped under the radar.