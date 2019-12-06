Exclusive: Seizures of illegal diazepam tablets entering the UK have doubled in a year - up to 1.3 million.— Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) December 5, 2019
One woman, 'Emma', told us her addiction had ruined what should have been the best decade her life.https://t.co/yo5GshA03s pic.twitter.com/Intbrq2FPn
I don't remember most of my 20s, I don’t remember anything.
My exclusive report for @VictoriaLIVE - seizures of illegal diazepam entering our postal system after people buy online to self medicate for mental health, chronic pain and comedowns have doubled over a year to 1.3 million. But, some of it is fake and potentially dangerous
People are experiencing high anxiety or severe depression or sometimes chronic pain and they find that these drugs make them feel better and their dose just goes up and up and up.
"Sometimes I'd pay £100 a day. As a mum, that money should be spent on my children"
‘Sarah’ was addicted to diazepam – illegally buying it online and from drug dealers on the street
'Sarah' was addicted to diazepam – illegally buying it online and from drug dealers on the street

She says she would have lost her children without support
Coming off high doses of diazepam can be more dangerous than heroin withdrawal.
I was taking it at work when things got a bit stressful. It meant I could cope with my full inbox, with my overbearing boss and with the constant feeling that I was going to have a panic attack.