Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
The Anti-Diet Project
Wellness
How Cellulite Was Invented
by
Kelsey Miller
More from The Anti-Diet Project
Wellness
We're Proud & Saddened To Share Kelsey Miller's Final Anti-Diet Project...
Kelsey Miller
Jan 22, 2018
Wellness
Why I'm Eating "Bad Food" In Public
Kelsey Miller
Dec 4, 2017
Wellness
The Holiday Eating Guide You Actually Need
Kelsey Miller
Nov 20, 2017
Wellness
What Is "The Satisfaction Factor" & Why Does It Matter So Much
This morning, I had an unusual breakfast: an apple and a scoop of peanut butter. Not an unusual pairing, per se, but I normally go for a much more
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
I Thought I Was Cool With My Body. Then I Got Married.
My cousin recently texted me a snapshot he’d taken of me when I wasn’t looking. In it, I am grinning so hard that my eyes are almost shut, and both my
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
Eating Disorders Are Rare — Disordered Eating Is Common
Eating disorders are seemingly everywhere. If you’ve spent any time in your life browsing popular magazines, watching movies, or even reading this
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
Before Soylent There Was SlimFast — And Before That There Was This
Introducing the Fad Diet Hall Of Fame: This month, The Anti-Diet Project is exploring some of history’s legendary and infamous fad diets, and the people
by
Kelsey Miller
The Anti-Diet Project
The Secret, Sordid History Of The Graham Cracker
Introducing the Fad Diet Hall Of Fame: For the next few installments, The Anti-Diet Project will be exploring some of history’s legendary and infamous
by
Kelsey Miller
Take Back The Beach
Why #BadPictureMonday Is The Hashtag We All Need
The other day, I made this really pretty toast. I try to go easy on the Instagram food porn, but this was an exceptionally pretty plate of spring-garlic
by
Kelsey Miller
Take Back The Beach
What To Say Instead Of "You're Not Fat"
There are approximately 850,000 studies and scholarly papers on the subject of body image currently available online. Here’s a handful of those titles:
by
Kelsey Miller
Body
What Losing 110 Pounds REALLY Looks Like
This guest post comes from Elna Baker, a writer and performer I've long admired. You may know her from myriad storytelling podcasts, her work on This
by
Elna Baker
Wellness
What Do You Do When "Loving Your Body" Is Hard?
Late last year, I got an email — a long one. It was from a reader who was outraged over The Anti-Diet Project. But unlike the typical vitriol that
by
Kelsey Miller
Take Back The Beach
Does Body Positivity Still Matter?
Sometime in 2015, I accidentally set up desktop notifications for CNN.com. I don’t remember doing it; I must have just hit “yes” on some pop-up,
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
Stop Stressing About Portion Control & Start Thinking About This
Portion control is having a moment — as it often does. After all, portion size is an evergreen subject of hand-wringing: A study pops up about the
by
Kelsey Miller
The Anti-Diet Project
8 Ways To Be A Body Positive, No-BS Bride
Google “bride” and you’ll get approximately eleventeenmillion photos of what appears to be the exact same woman. The shade of her dress may vary a
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
The Ugly Truth About Wedding Diets
The bridal industry is a kind of bubble. After getting engaged late last year, I stepped into it and quickly discovered that reality in here is a little
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
The Unexpected Reason Why I'm "Sweating For The Wedding"
I signed up for The Knot. That was my first mistake. But days after getting engaged, I realized I had no idea how to put together a wedding — even a
by
Kelsey Miller
The Anti-Diet Project
Anyone Else Dealing With "Post-Election Eating?"
The day after the election, I walked into an ice cream shop at 2:30 in the afternoon and ordered a sundae. The guy behind the counter rang me up in
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
My Body Is Not Safe For Work
Want more on this? Join author Kelsey Miller along with Nicolette Mason and Gabifresh at SXSW this weekend. This article was originally published on May
by
Kelsey Miller
The Anti-Diet Project
The Surprising Reason You Get Weighed At The Doctor
Three years ago, I made a decision that significantly improved my health and well-being: I stopped getting weighed at the doctor. It was just a few months
by
Kelsey Miller
Body
The Body-Shame Boudoir Experiment
The first time Harry asked me, I picked a fight with him. Why would he even suggest such a thing? It was creepy and objectifying, and I was an adult woman
by
Kelsey Miller
Body
The Awesome Truth About Dating While Plus-Size
By now I hope we can all agree that Valentine’s Day is, well, a little bit silly. The last time I stressed out over this alleged holiday was in fifth
by
Kelsey Miller
Fitness
17 Weight Lifters On Instagram Tell Us About Their Bodies
The rise of women who lift heavy and train hard has been a long time coming. Yet female athletes of all types still face the disgusting wrath of Twitter
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
18 Anti-Diet Quotes You Need This Year
A few days ago, I found myself lying on top of my bed, fully dressed, scrolling through Instagram in the dark. It was just one of those days. Nothing was
by
Kelsey Miller
Fitness
What Is "Rational Fitness" & Why Should You Try It?
This article was originally published on May 9, 2016. About four years ago, I found myself speed-walking across my neighborhood at 6:30 a.m., bleary and
by
Kelsey Miller
Body
Why You Should Eat Like A 2-Year-Old
I spent last Christmas in the U.K., with my aunt and cousins, including a not-quite-2-year-old cousin named Rawley. I’d been practicing intuitive eating
by
Kelsey Miller
Body
What It's REALLY Like To Film A Sex Scene When You're 250 Pounds
Editor's Note: Among other things, sex may be the most vulnerable experience a person can have. That's part of what makes it so great — and awkward and
by
Jen Ponton
Body
What It's Like To Get Pregnant While Battling An Eating Disorder
Recovering from an eating disorder is an arduous journey all on its own. Today’s guest columnist, Jess Mann, had to do it in the midst of another
by
Jess Mann
Diet & Nutrition
What Is "Gentle Nutrition"?
Every few months, a particular quote pops up on my Instagram feed, usually printed in bold, no-nonsense font across a white background: “Every time you
by
Kelsey Miller
Diet & Nutrition
The Surprising Way Post-Its Changed How I Eat
There’s an old diet trick — you might have seen it in movies — where you cover the refrigerator in sticky notes, reminding you that “Nothing
by
Kelsey Miller
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted