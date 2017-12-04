I shouldn't be astonished by anything anymore. I should have a callus as thick as a brick wall. After years of reading garbage and threats, I should expect nothing but the worst in people. But I'm still floored by what I read in response to this week's #AntiDietProject, which was illustrated with photos of me at the gym. @Refinery29 also posted this photo on Instagram, which many cheered (thanks, buddies!) but which brought out the crazy and hateful in others. Normally, I don't listen to those voices anymore — those people who tell me they hope I die, who make assumptions on my health and lifestyle, who say I should be ashamed for what I'm "promoting." In this case, I was promoting healthy exercise. What's almost comical is that those people often defend their vitriol by saying they're "just trying to help." I don't respond to ignorance and prejudice, so this isn't for them. This is for everyone else. This is for the people who don't go to the gym because they're afraid of being seen. This is for those who hide their upper arms because of those monsters — and that is what they are. And just like monsters, their threats are built on fabrication and our own fear. They can't hurt you unless you believe in them. They're not worth lifting your middle finger for. Anyway, today, I'm doing it for you — for all of us. And tomorrow, I'll put on my tank top and head back to the gym. I think it's pretty cute.
Last day of not going on a wedding diet! In the last ten months of being engaged, I haven't heard too much overt wedding-diet talk. What I've heard is a lot about "just looking your best" — but it all still translates to "the thinnest possible version of yourself." Personally, I look my best when I'm not a shaky, carb-starved maniac, fiendishly side-eyeing loaves of bread in the supermarket. I think I look better when I have a decent breakfast, and enough energy and headspace to think about other things — like the fact that I'm getting married (?). #AntiDietProject PS: I wrote a whole piece on wedding-diet mania earlier this year. Link in bio, if you are so inclined.