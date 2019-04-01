Skip navigation!
Kelsey Miller
Books & Art
An Ode To Sick Lit, The Creepy Cancer Books That Shaped Our Childhood
Kelsey Miller
Apr 1, 2019
Beauty
Baby Foot Is Weird, Gross, & The Best Thing EVER
Kelsey Miller
Dec 28, 2018
Fitness
This 30-Day Total Body Fitness Challenge Is Perfect For Holiday Travel
Anna Maltby
Dec 4, 2018
Sex Toys
30 Sex Toys That Are More Fun With A Partner
Sex toys have come a long way since the days of Dr. Joseph Mortimer Granville's "electro-mechanical vibrator" hit the scene in 1883. You've got sleeves,
by
Kelsey Miller
Health Trends
The Sad, True Story Behind The Bloody Mary Mirror Legend
Halloween is fast approaching, and if you don't have spooky stories on the brain already, you will come Wednesday when the holiday arrives. In honor of
by
Kelsey Miller
TV Shows
The True Story Behind
Friends'
Iconic Opening Credi...
Kelsey Miller is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY, and former employee of Refinery29. The following is an excerpt from her forthcoming book, I’ll Be There
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
Cellulite Isn't Real. This Is How It Was Invented.
Cellulite is not real. The end. Oh, was that not clear? Allow me to elucidate: There is such a thing as subcutaneous fat and fibrous tissue beneath your
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
We're Proud & Saddened To Share Kelsey Miller's Final A...
On a chilly autumn morning in 2013, I quit my last diet. I was running through the woods, in the middle of one of those warrior-style workouts, when it
by
Kelsey Miller
Sex
Can't Sleep With Someone Else In Bed?
Sleep is not just resolution material — it is a basic human need. But, as myriad studies and ominous headlines tell us, no one is getting enough of it.
by
Kelsey Miller
Entertainment
Hollywood Wants Gun Control — For Everyone But Them
Matt Damon wants gun control. In fact, he'd like to see the weapons all but eliminated. In July 2016, Damon was on a press junket when he told reporter
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
Why I'm Eating "Bad Food" In Public
There’s a T-shirt I cannot stop thinking about. I saw it three months ago, while browsing the loungewear section of a local clothing store, looking for
by
Kelsey Miller
Home For The Holidays
Just Eat The Christmas Cookie Like A Normal Person, Please
’Tis the season for warm tidings and weight-gain panic. If you're sick of tips on how to get through the holidays and drop a dress size, I'd like to
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
The Holiday Eating Guide You Actually Need
This week, millions of Americans, will celebrate one of our nation’s oldest and most sacred traditions: standing in Hudson News and reading magazines
by
Kelsey Miller
Skin Care
If You Shave Or Wax, You Need To Check This Out
Shaving is expensive and irritating and the results last only until the next cool breeze blows by, giving you that sexy goose-bump stubble. Also, it
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
What Is "The Satisfaction Factor" & Why Does It Matter So Much
This morning, I had an unusual breakfast: an apple and a scoop of peanut butter. Not an unusual pairing, per se, but I normally go for a much more
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
I Thought I Was Cool With My Body. Then I Got Married.
My cousin recently texted me a snapshot he’d taken of me when I wasn’t looking. In it, I am grinning so hard that my eyes are almost shut, and both my
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
What You Really Need To Know About PCOS & Insulin Resistance
Polycystic ovary syndrome is often described as a circle of symptoms. Symptom A triggers Symptom B, leading to Symptom C, which keeps Symptom A going.
by
Kelsey Miller
Features
You Should Not Be "Shocked" By Harvey Weinstein
Kelsey Miller is the author of Big Girl an the creator of The Anti-Diet Project. All opinions are her own. I was 24 years old the first time I
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
Eating Disorders Are Rare — Disordered Eating Is Common
Eating disorders are seemingly everywhere. If you’ve spent any time in your life browsing popular magazines, watching movies, or even reading this
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
The Unbelievable Story Behind Wheatgrass Shots
Introducing the Fad Diet Hall Of Fame: The Anti-Diet Project is exploring some of history’s legendary and infamous fad diets, and the people behind
by
Kelsey Miller
The Z List
8 Things You Never Knew About Being An On-Set Tutor
Generation Z is the 20-and-under crowd of actresses, musicians, artists, and entertainers on the verge of ruling Hollywood. Meet the freshest faces in the
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
Before Soylent There Was SlimFast — And Before That There Was This
Introducing the Fad Diet Hall Of Fame: This month, The Anti-Diet Project is exploring some of history’s legendary and infamous fad diets, and the people
by
Kelsey Miller
Sex
These Could Change Your Sex Life Forever
This article was originally published on April 2, 2015 and has been updated throughout. Lube is a little like masturbation. It's a big part of most
by
Kelsey Miller
The Anti-Diet Project
The Secret, Sordid History Of The Graham Cracker
Introducing the Fad Diet Hall Of Fame: For the next few installments, The Anti-Diet Project will be exploring some of history’s legendary and infamous
by
Kelsey Miller
Take Back The Beach
Why #BadPictureMonday Is The Hashtag We All Need
The other day, I made this really pretty toast. I try to go easy on the Instagram food porn, but this was an exceptionally pretty plate of spring-garlic
by
Kelsey Miller
Take Back The Beach
What To Say Instead Of "You're Not Fat"
There are approximately 850,000 studies and scholarly papers on the subject of body image currently available online. Here’s a handful of those titles:
by
Kelsey Miller
Movies
The Most Adult Movie Ever Made For Teens
Sitting in the stuffy common room of our Massachusetts boarding school, my friend Jess turned to me and said, “I just saw Liv Tyler’s labia.” She
by
Kelsey Miller
Fashion
The One Plus-Size Fashion Rule We Still Haven’t Broken
Question: Fashion rules are done, right? These days, the only time I hear that term is if the word “fuck” comes first, so I’m pretty sure they’re
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
What Do You Do When "Loving Your Body" Is Hard?
Late last year, I got an email — a long one. It was from a reader who was outraged over The Anti-Diet Project. But unlike the typical vitriol that
by
Kelsey Miller
Take Back The Beach
Does Body Positivity Still Matter?
Sometime in 2015, I accidentally set up desktop notifications for CNN.com. I don’t remember doing it; I must have just hit “yes” on some pop-up,
by
Kelsey Miller
