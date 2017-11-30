On the other hand, if the answer to "Do I want it right now?" is No, but this guy I'm talking to is kind of leaning in close, and I can't tell if he wants to kiss me or puke on me, and my social anxiety could really use a cookie right now, then take a breath. Extricate yourself from the kiss-puker, and go find a friend. A human one. If you pass a good-looking cookie along the way and instinctively grab for it anyway, that's okay, too. Really. There is no scenario in which you should beat yourself up for eating a cookie. Just be aware of why you're eating it. Either way, when it's over, just get on with your life like nothing really happened — because nothing really happened.