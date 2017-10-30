I Thought I Was Cool With My Body. Then I Got Married.

My cousin recently texted me a snapshot he’d taken of me when I wasn’t looking. In it, I am grinning so hard that my eyes are almost shut, and both my fists are raised in the air, like I’ve just won Wimbledon. I look outrageously happy — because I am. He snapped this photo at the very end of my wedding ceremony, just after I’d kissed and high-fived my brand new husband, Harry. I don’t remember doing this tennis-champion gesture, but there’s a lot I don’t remember about that day. Just as I’d been told, my wedding (particularly the ceremony) was kind of an out of body experience. I just knew I’d had a blast, had danced so hard my toes went numb, and that all the stress and panic just melted away the moment the DJ put on The Supremes and the party began. I couldn’t wait to see photos, and the next day I woke up to find dozens of them flooding into my phone, via text and social media. The fist-pumping one was the first I opened, and the moment I saw it, all that forgotten stress and panic came back in an instant.