I Thought I Was Cool With My Body. Then I Got Married.

That’s what I thought the next morning, laying in bed with my phone (oh right, and that guy I’d just married), scrolling through my family and friends’ snapshots. On any other day, this wouldn’t have been a big deal. Just as I’ve gotten better at having my picture taken, I’ve also gotten better at looking at photos of myself, even when it comes to “bad” ones . In fact, I try and use those photos as opportunities to laugh at myself a little, or to confront that nasty voice in my head. Someone will tag me in a group shot on Facebook, and at first I’ll cringe at my awkward expression or my visible belly outline . And then I’ll sit there and look at the photo until it no longer bothers me. If I’m really going for it, I’ll look at myself in the picture and say, “Love you!” It sounds hokey and tedious (and it feels that way when I’m doing it), but this exercise really does help me to un-link my self-worth from my appearance, and so I normally make a point of doing it.