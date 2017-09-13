The Unbelievable Story Behind Wheatgrass Shots

Being an autobiography, there are no sources cited in Why Suffer? other than Wigmore herself. It is also the only apparent record of Wigmore’s life until she became a known figure in the U.S., many years later. This is not to say its contents are inaccurate or even implausible (though some recollections have clearly been written in the rose-colored ink of memory). It is simply to say that, when reading this origin story, it’s important to read between the lines. To a child raised in a secluded, rural home, whose first understanding of the outside world was one of savagery and war, the familiar balms of nature must have seemed far safer as remedies than anything man-made. And when trapped in a cellar for days on end, surely, anyone could come to see their only food source as a miracle. Even grass.