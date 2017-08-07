The Secret, Sordid History Of The Graham Cracker

For decades, his puritanical diet swept the nation into a bland fervor, with thousands abstaining from rich or pleasurable foods, like meat, caffeine, and even pepper, all in the name of eating themselves clean. He inspired both American veganism and the first anti-sugar crusade. He also engendered the myth that masturbation causes blindness and insanity. He was first respected as a diet and social reformer, and then demeaned as a zealous crackpot. Today, his name appears only in the cookie aisle, but in his day Sylvester Graham had the dietary rigor of Gwyneth Paltrow and the bombasity of Donald Trump. He was one of America’s earliest diet gurus and perhaps the most influential of all time. His followers, the Grahamites, dissipated after Graham’s demise in the 1860s, but anyone who’s ever quit white bread and pasta, cut out coffee, or declared a belief in “clean eating” is — whether they know it or not — still spreading the gospel of Graham.