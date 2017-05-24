Just when I’d gone back to not caring about Mischa, he returns. This time, he’s not looking for anyone, but someone has been looking for him. His uncle, Philip’s brother, tracks him down at his factory job and brings him home for supper. I’m not sure if this is meant to be setting us up for next season (if/when the Jennings return to Moscow) or if we’re just supposed to feel better about Mischa’s fate, now that he’s found family of some kind. It’s not the same as having a father, but his uncle seems loving, and genuinely thrilled to have Mischa in his home. After all the rejection and abandonment he’s been through, it is pretty great to see this kid embraced. If this is a neat bow on the end of his storyline, perhaps it’s a little too tidy. But I’m not mad about it. He’s earned a little happiness. (And now I can continue not to care about him without feeling bad about it.)