Shaving is expensive and irritating and the results last only until the next cool breeze blows by, giving you that sexy goose-bump stubble. Also, it wastes water. Also, I have a better way to achieve smooth legs for summer.
If you’re into hair removal (and if you’re not, more power to you — skip this post and go watch this corgi video), then there is a method for you that is better than shaving in every way. I’d argue it’s better than every other hair-removal method, in fact, yet I’m the only one I know who actually does it. We’re talking epilation, friends.
Epilation is not new. The Epilady was created in Israel in 1985, in what The New York Times called a “revolutionary” change in the hair-removal industry. And, for a while, it was. Then the revolution waned and, for some unknowable reason, we gravitated back to shaving. Epilators have a kind of old-school vibe about them, and not in a vinyl-records way. But I’m here to lead a revolution. I hear your cries of resistance (“Doesn’t it hurt?”), but hear me out. If you like smooth legs for weeks, if you hate bleeding nicks and pokey stubble, if you have sensitive skin, or if you are just really lazy, then you are one of us. Read on to learn the truth about this method and the myths that have held it back — until now.
Vive La Epilation.