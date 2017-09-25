Eating Disorders Are Rare — Disordered Eating Is Common

“Disordered eating” is a term that gets tossed into a lot of different conversations, and it wears a lot of different hats. A doctor may use it when examining a patient whose health status they’re unsure of. Someone in eating disorder recovery may refer to their “disordered eating” because they’d prefer not to be defined as an anorectic or a bulimic (quite understandably). And then there are those who have never been treated or even screened for an eating disorder, but whose relationship to food is somehow off: They feel some anxiety when choosing what to eat. They spend an inordinate amount of time considering the content of the food. They try to stick to certain food rules and feel bad when they break them. Indeed, anyone who has ever been on a diet has almost certainly engaged in what clinicians would define as disordered eating.