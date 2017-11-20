The Holiday Eating Guide You Actually Need

That includes me, too. Come Thanksgiving morning, I will be loitering in a newsstand, waiting for my train to be announced, while flipping through the holiday issues of every women’s magazine on the racks. Holiday issues are my favorites, not just because they get me excited for the festivities to come, but also because they are comforting in their familiarity. Every year, you’ve got your glittery eye-makeup tricks, your gift guides full of items you’d actually prefer to buy for yourself, and of course, the wine spritzers. You know — those little party tips reminding you that one tablespoon of eggnog has 80,000 calories, so why not opt for something lighter? Like a white wine spritzer!