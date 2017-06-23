The One Plus-Size Fashion Rule We Still Haven’t Broken

So, I did what I always do in these situations: I tried on a bunch of scary outfits and wore them until they weren’t scary anymore. I chose clothing which highlighted my back, folds and rolls and all. I walked around the farmer’s market in a dress with a keyhole cut-out in the back, revealing the crease beneath my shoulder blades, feeling incredibly self-conscious at first. I took pictures of myself in the clothes, and looked at them, letting the screechy voices in my head say all sorts of nasty things about my body: Egads, a bulge! No one wants to see that! Cover up, woman, lest ye frighten the children! And I learned the same thing I learned each time before: This fashion rule is just as silly as all the others. The self-consciousness eventually burns out, and once I'd let those puritanical voices have their say, they lost all power. The clothes were just clothes. Some of them were clothes I really liked and never would have tried before: A swingy black sleeveless top; that keyhole cut-out dress, which was both cute and, holy hell, so much more comfortable on a sticky summer day that any of my high-backed ones; a misty blue maxi dress with cross-straps and a halter top — so I also got the chance to confront and get over my own little pouch of armpit fat too. Bonus! And some of the clothes just weren’t for me.