I am reluctant to call him out, because God knows it's exactly what he wants. (I say "he" because in all his burner accounts, he used either "Guest" or a male name to identify himself.) But, just like my big, ugly belly issues, I'm going to keep speaking up about the shameful things that get in my way. Among all the 131 incredible, kick-ass comments from the readers I've come to count on, there was this from a user named Jay: "You need to spend more time at the gym and less time writing this bs." Beneath that, under a different name, was another less-than-brilliant witticism about covering myself up with a bag.



Jay continued to pop up on a number of my stories — anything that had my photo included. (Thanks for reading, Jay!) He'd chime in with more highly original input, such as "put down the fries, ur disgusting," or "you are addicted to cake." Addicted to cake. Well. I can't really top a zinger like that.



Our social team moderates comments, but as an R29 staffer, I have the ability to log in and see the details behind these anonymous accounts. I probably should have just let it go. I have better things to do than fret over what a sixth-grader thinks of me. Buuuuut, I went ahead and checked anyway. Sure enough, Disqus revealed that it was the same sad, little weenie logging in and out under different names to call me a fatty on the Internet. Even more pathetic, he'd log in under other names to respond to himself. Jay would say, "omg ur so gross, go to the gym" and then underneath he'd log in as "Nate" to reply, "no need to state the obvious, Jay." YIKES.

