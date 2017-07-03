Without Tyler, I doubt the film would have accomplished such a nuanced feat. Throughout her career, she has never fit neatly into any one archetype, and in this film, that complexity serves her particularly well. She’s done the box-office bombshell roles like her part in Armageddon, and she’s plunged into the dark and murky depths of projects like The Leftovers. In Stealing Beauty, she’s somber, shy, sexy, bold, and awkward — a real-life teen rather than a movie teen. In many ways, the summer she spent filming the movie was as romantic as the film itself.



“I did so many crazy things. A group of friends took me to this place where there were natural hot springs. And everyone’s just naked and building fires and drinking beer… I mean, it was just pitch black at night with just the moon and the stars.” She waxes nostalgic about piling into a tiny Italian car with friends to go shopping at the Prada outlet (“I didn’t even know what that was at the time!”), about picking vegetables for dinner in the garden, and eating lunch under a tent used in Bertolucci’s earlier film, The Sheltering Sky. The way she tells it, there was little separation between on and off-screen camaraderie: “We would sit together as a cast and film a scene where we were having wine and lunch and we were all laughing and talking, we were really enjoying it that much.”



But did Lucy’s story reflect her own in any way? “I definitely wasn’t a virgin if that’s what you’re asking me,” she says, laughing. (I wasn’t. Okay, maybe I was a little.) I think it’s Tyler’s mix of dreamy-eyed romanticism and unabashed frankness that made Lucy and Stealing Beauty work so well. “One night, over a couple glasses of wine in front of the fire, Bernardo basically asked me to do a scene where I wipe away a tear and start touching myself,” she remembers. “And I was like, ‘You mean you want me to masturbate?’” She laughs again. “I was so American about it! He was beating around the bush.”