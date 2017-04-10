The Ugly Truth About Wedding Diets

The bridal industry is a kind of bubble. After getting engaged late last year, I stepped into it and quickly discovered that reality in here is a little different. In the bubble, color coordination is of the utmost importance and $3,000 is a great price for a dress. Everything is more extreme, more expensive, but somehow less advanced. In actual reality, for example, the world “diet” is considered passé. People still do it, of course, often under the guise of another term (in 2010 we “cleansed,” and by 2015 we were “eating clean”). But by now we also know that dieting generally does more harm than good, and if you are trying to lose weight you’re at least supposed to act as if you’re not. But in the Bridal Bubble, it’s different — maybe more honest. In there, dieting is mandatory and stripped of rosy euphemisms: