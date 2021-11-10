The Shameful Reason Young Women Are Being Forced To Pay For The Pill

To buy from Hanx you are presented with a choice of 26 different combined pills – we chose Levest. You are told which combination of synthetic hormones the pill is made of, the pattern in which you take them and how much it costs for a three-month course (ranging from £19 to £44), which you can then add to your basket. The website provides information about side effects and who it is best suited for but it is not clear why one brand would be preferable to another unless you have previous experience. You are then asked to "fill in this boring (but important) stuff" where you agree to answer truthfully and will follow the advice on the product information leaflet. You are then asked about key parts of your medical history that could be affected by taking the combined pill: migraine with aura, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), diabetes, smoking and breastfeeding. When Refinery29 answered yes to having migraines or a family history of DVT, a pop-up appeared which read: "Thanks for letting us know. We recommend that you choose the progesterone only pill. If you have any questions, chat to your GP." At no point did Hanx ask about mood or mental health history.