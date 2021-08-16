How Long COVID Is Helping Young Women With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Trinity is 27 years old and lives in Somerset. She has suffered from ME since she was six. She was pulled out of school when she was six and a half due to debilitating pain and fatigue. At 10 she became bedridden. She couldn’t tolerate light and didn’t have the energy to do everyday tasks such as feed herself. Years later, she still wears compression bandages to help with the constant pain in her limbs and her mother has to help her with meals.