How Long COVID Is Helping Young Women With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Cass, 29, was in Melbourne, Australia, where she lives when she caught COVID-19 . After four weeks of rest and after her doctors signed her off and said she had recovered from the virus, she went to a shift at the hospital where she works. She found that even standing on her feet at work caused throbbing pain, dizziness and severe sensitivity to light. She tried three more times to go back to work but the symptoms were overpowering. More than a year later, she still gets muscle aches, dizziness and shortness of breath.