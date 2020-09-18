It’s Been 7 Months & I’m Still Sick – We Need To Take Long COVID Seriously

"I’m a PhD student, writing a dissertation on the philosophy of work while also writing a book on work. I’ve had to stop – hopefully only temporarily – the PhD because I just couldn’t think at the required level. Recalling even basic nouns, let alone the complex concepts required to write a philosophy PhD has been incredibly difficult. It feels like everything is stuck behind a barrier that isn’t itself visible. Like the kind of impossibility of action or thought you can get when you’re really hungover or really tired and you’re just unable to break down tasks into steps. It takes longer to remember things, they need to be dredged up rather than gently reached for. Nothing feels mentally at hand. I’d previously prized a mental quickness – the ability to make jokes that turned on jokes within themselves or referred obliquely to some clever reference – but I’ve now lost that ability and have had to reevaluate whether it was even worth prizing in the first place."