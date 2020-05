I Should Have More Energy Than Ever Right Now – So Why Do I Feel Like A Sloth?

The best way to combat a lack of energy during lockdown is by working on what you can control with good sleep hygiene. Neil advises that being sedentary and having no exposure to sunlight can make you feel groggy, so make sure you get out every day for a walk, even if it's just for 15 minutes. You can use meals as a way of creating structure that will help you adapt to new schedules: "Maintain a routine of eating three meals a day and not just snacking throughout the day. Avoid eating too late at night and avoid the excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeine." Much of your old routine may have gone out the window but Neil emphasises the importance of developing a new one. If your work hours are flexible, this could even be an opportunity to figure out the sleep times that work better for you by developing a new routine around when you naturally want to sleep or wake.